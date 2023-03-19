UrduPoint.com

Weapons Recovered From Van In Sargodha

Published March 19, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Jhal Chakian police claim to have recovered weapons from a van, registration number AEY-599, during snap checking, here on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui told the media the police recovered 20 rifles, 88 pistols, 35 magazines, 175 gun magazines, 157 pistol magazines, two Kalashnikovs, five daggers and 39,850 bullets from the van.

He said that the van driver managed to escape from the scene during the checking process. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

