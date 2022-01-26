Weapons recovered from vehicle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police on Wednesday recovered weapons from a vehicle during an operation and arrested an accused.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped at a check point in the area of Miani police station.

During the search, officials recovered 26 pistols, 10 rifles, 13 guns, a rifle, 94 magazine pistol 30 bore,18 latest magazine pistol 30-bore, 56 magazine gun 12-bore, five bit rifle and 23,780 cartridges.

The accused was identified as Tariq Khan of Peshawar who was wanted to police.

The police also registered a case against the accused and started investigation.