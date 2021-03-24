UrduPoint.com
Weapons Recovered:13 Outlaws Including Three POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Weapons recovered:13 outlaws including three POs held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws including three proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

A massive crackdown has been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad crime free city, the SSP (Operations) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to details ,Nilore police arrested two accused Khawer and Intazar and recovered one SMG and one pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Sihala police arrested accused Adil and recovered 40 liter alcohol from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Imran Messih and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Khayal Gulab and recovered 530 gram hashish from him.

Lohibher police arrested accused Naveed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested two accused Ameen and Dolat Shah involved in rash driving. Kohsar police arrested two accused Bader Kareem and Muhammad Kaleem and recovered two pistols from their possession.

Cases had been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway. During special crackdown against absconders police teams arrested three proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.

SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

