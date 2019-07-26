Weapons repair factory found during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) ::A weapons repair factory was unearthed during a joint search operation launched by police and other law enforcement agencies here late Thursday night.

The search operation by JTT was led by inspector Rizwan Khan on the orders of CPO Multan Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, police spokesman said in a message.

The JTT found machinery and relevant material used in preparing and repairing weapons, the PRO said.

The JTT found that the facility was being run by a person Faheem, who, the police spokesman said used to repair weapons and supply weapons and ammunition.

Sixteen weapons and 1615 rounds were recovered from there.

A number of fake weapons licenses were also part of the recovery.

Faheem was arrested along with his three accomplices.

Police spokesman said, more arrests were expected as they move forward with investigations.

Biometric verification of 76 persons was conducted during the search operation that was carried out in Lohari gate, New Multan and Jalilabad police areas.

Four more accused involved in gambling, illegal kite flying and house-on-rent without intimation to police, were also arrested.