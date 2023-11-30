Open Menu

Weapons Smuggling Bid Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Weapons smuggling bid foiled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Laxiaan police checked a suspected vehicle on Thursday and recovered a huge quantity of weapons from it.

Police arrested driver Abdul Manaan and recovered 18 guns, two rifles of 222-bore, one rifle of 223-bore,19 rounds, 25 pistol,100 pistols of 12-bore, 7,500 bullets and many other small weapons.

The arrested accuse was going to sell the weapons to other provinces.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

1 hour ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

1 hour ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

1 hour ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

1 hour ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

3 hours ago
POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

15 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan