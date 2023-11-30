Weapons smuggling bid foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Laxiaan police checked a suspected vehicle on Thursday and recovered a huge quantity of weapons from it.

Police arrested driver Abdul Manaan and recovered 18 guns, two rifles of 222-bore, one rifle of 223-bore,19 rounds, 25 pistol,100 pistols of 12-bore, 7,500 bullets and many other small weapons.

The arrested accuse was going to sell the weapons to other provinces.