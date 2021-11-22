Weapons smuggling bid foiled, 67 pistols seized

(@FahadShabbir)

The district Police on Monday foiled a bid of arms' smuggling by recovering 67 pistols and arrested two smugglers on Rashakai Interchange

The Risalpur police team intercepted a suspected car numbered LEC-2284 during snap checking of vehicles in a blockade at Rashakai Interchange.

Upon searching, police recovered 67 pistols hidden in secret cavities of the car. The confiscated arms were being smuggled to other parts of the country.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Hassan Ali and Rizwan belonging to district Vehari, Punjab. Both the accused were shifted to Risalpur police station where further investigations were in progress.