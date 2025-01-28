Open Menu

Weapons Surrender Crucial For Permanent Peace In Kurram: KP CS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has emphasized the need for surrendering all illegal weapons to ensure permanent peace, safe travel, and the enforcement of law in Kurram district.

Addressing Kurram Grand Jirga participants at the Commissioner House, Kohat, on Tuesday evening, the Chief Secretary underscored the critical role of community cooperation in resolving conflicts.

The meeting was attended by Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, General Officer Commanding(-in-Chief) Kohat Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, and prominent parliamentarians from Kurram district.

The Chief Secretary stated that while the ongoing conflict in Kurram appears to involve two groups, extremist elements are attempting to exploit the situation to fuel hatred.

He called upon both parties to identify and isolate such elements to prevent them from succeeding in their malicious designs.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary reiterated that the Kohat Agreement will be implemented at all costs, with full cooperation from all concerned parties.

"Understanding and tolerance are imperative to protect our areas and people. This situation must not be taken lightly," he added.

The Chief Secretary further assured that the rule of law will be upheld without exception. "Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating government orders or laws. FIRs are not mere formalities; they will be executed, and culprits will face severe punishment," he warned.

Emphasizing unity and collective responsibility, he called on the youth of Kurram to actively participate in peace building efforts and urged both sides to work closely with the government to maintain law and order in the region.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary along with IG Police visited Hangu district, where he reviewed the facilities at a temporary relief camp established for families evacuated from certain villages in Kurram.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, he met with displaced citizens and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their needs.

