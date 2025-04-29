Weapons Surrender Underway In Kurram As 979 Bunkers Demolished
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The phased-wise surrender of weapons is currently underway in Kurram District, raising hopes for the restoration of lasting peace in the region.
Official sources on Tuesday informed that all parties involved in the conflict have begun handing over their weapons as part of a coordinated effort to ensure law and order. Since January 1, a total of 979 bunkers from both sides have been dismantled.
The disarmament process, which initially began in Upper Kurram, is now being expanded across the entire district. The surrendered arsenal includes RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, missile launchers, mortars, heavy machine guns, and various types of ammunition.
To maintain long-term peace, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish a Road Protection Force (RPF) in Kurram. So far, 200 personnel have been recruited, with more inductions ongoing.
The government has emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards lawbreakers, stating that the state will deal with violators with an iron hand. The voluntary surrender of weapons by the people of Kurram is being hailed as a major step toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished6 minutes ago
-
Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness6 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador see off first Hajj flight under ‘Road to Makkah’ in ..6 minutes ago
-
DC approves 5 official cattle markets; no animal sales allowed outside designated markets16 minutes ago
-
Alhamra organises two-day workshop on canvas preparation to empower young artists26 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals26 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for deeper interregional parliamentary cooperation to achieve SDGs36 minutes ago
-
Turkmen nation loves literature, art, music, integrates with glorious past: Ambassador Movlamov36 minutes ago
-
All parties in Kurram starts handing over weapons: Officials56 minutes ago
-
PIA ensuring hassle-free Immigration, smooth flights for Hajj Pilgrims : Spokesperson56 minutes ago
-
Dr Hafiz Baber appointed as MS, THQ1 hour ago