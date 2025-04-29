Open Menu

Weapons Surrender Underway In Kurram As 979 Bunkers Demolished

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The phased-wise surrender of weapons is currently underway in Kurram District, raising hopes for the restoration of lasting peace in the region.

Official sources on Tuesday informed that all parties involved in the conflict have begun handing over their weapons as part of a coordinated effort to ensure law and order. Since January 1, a total of 979 bunkers from both sides have been dismantled.

The disarmament process, which initially began in Upper Kurram, is now being expanded across the entire district. The surrendered arsenal includes RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, missile launchers, mortars, heavy machine guns, and various types of ammunition.

To maintain long-term peace, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish a Road Protection Force (RPF) in Kurram. So far, 200 personnel have been recruited, with more inductions ongoing.

The government has emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards lawbreakers, stating that the state will deal with violators with an iron hand. The voluntary surrender of weapons by the people of Kurram is being hailed as a major step toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

