'Wear a Mask' drive to be launched, says Chief Secretary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over an important meeting on Thursday to review the situation regarding implementation of smart lockdown, anti-locust operation, and price-control and monsoon contingency plan.

The meeting also discussed the continued loadshedding of the electricity across the province, according to a news release here on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Usman Chachar, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretaries of Rehabilitation, Public Health Engineering and Agriculture departments, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

The Divisional Commissioners briefed the meeting about smart lockdown in their respective Divisions and stated that several shops were sealed and fines were imposed by SHOs for violating the SOPs.

They further told that an amount of Rs.6.1 million was recovered as fine from traders selling commodities at exorbitant rates.

Chief Secretary directed all the Deputy Commissioners to launch 'Wear a Mask' drive in their respective districts to make the people bound for wearing the face mask as preventive measure against COVID-19 spread.

Taking notice of public complaints regarding milk price hike in Karachi, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi to control milk prices by taking action jointly with Sindh Food Authority.

In view of monsoon rains, the Chief Secretary directed the Divisional Commissioners to devise contingency plans and increase the dewatering pumps to avert flooding in low-lying areas.

He also directed the officials of KE, HESCO and SEPCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the rains so that the rainwater could be drained out.

Chief Secretary sought the report from all the Deputy Commissioners regarding power loadshedding in their districts, who informed that the prolonged loadshedding is routine and all the towns and villages remain without electricity for several hours.

Secretary Public Health Engineering informed that his department is inviting tenders for making the RO plants operational.

Secretary Agriculture told that fumigation is carried out wherever the locust is reported.

Chief Secretary directed all the officers to launch tree plantation drive.