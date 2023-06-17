UrduPoint.com

Wearing Earphones Regularly For Long-hours Can Cause Ear Infections, ENT Expert Warns

Published June 17, 2023

Wearing earphones regularly for long-hours can cause ear infections, ENT expert warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Health experts on Saturday stressed awareness for youngsters using earphones as long-term exposure to loud music makes the hair cells eventually lose their sensitivity to vibration and asked to avoid sharing earphones which will lead to infection from one person to another person.

Around a billion youngsters across the globe including Pakistan could be at risk of hearing loss because of unsafe listening habits through earphones, ENT Specialist Dr Saifullah Mir said while talking to a Private news channel.

He further explained that using earphones has become quite common in this digital world, adding, it has also been observed that people do share their earphones amongst friends and family members which is quite dangerous.

Earphones and AirPods no doubt have become mandatory accessories for the present life but they are also triggering ear infections, he added.

Replying to a question, he said ears producing wax can protect the skin of the canal, help in cleaning and lubrication, and also provide protection from dust and other foreign particles.

The expert added that people need to allow their ears a good chance to clean themselves, so encouraged a switch to over-ear alternatives instead.

Continuous listening at higher sound volume for long hours is weakening the listening ability also," he added.

Replying to another query, he replied ear problems are not just related to working professionals, but school children who have to attend online classes are also having such complaints.

"If youngsters are using headphones at the sound of more than 60 decibels, it will naturally put a strain on their hearing power," he said.

He also suggested that people should regularly sanitize the headphones to stop a buildup of bacteria, sweat and shed skin.

