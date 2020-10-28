Wearing face-mask made mandatory at public places under section-144

The district administration on Wednesday imposed section-144 in the federal capital for a period of two months, making wearing face-mask at public places mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday imposed section-144 in the Federal capital for a period of two months, making wearing face-mask at public places mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

District Magistrate Shafqaat Hamza, in a notification, said the section-144 had been imposed to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) among general public, following the advice of epidemiologists of DC COVID Nerve Center.

"Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases it becomes essential that the general public must use/ wear face mask while visiting public places in Islamabad Capital Territory," he said.