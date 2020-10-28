Wearing Face-mask Made Mandatory At Public Places Under Section-144
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday imposed section-144 in the Federal capital for a period of two months, making wearing face-mask at public places mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
District Magistrate Shafqaat Hamza, in a notification, said the section-144 had been imposed to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) among general public, following the advice of epidemiologists of DC COVID Nerve Center.
"Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases it becomes essential that the general public must use/ wear face mask while visiting public places in Islamabad Capital Territory," he said.