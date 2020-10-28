UrduPoint.com
Wearing Face Mask Made Mandatory At Public Places In Capital Under Section 144

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:59 PM

The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months, making wearing face mask at public places mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months, making wearing face mask at public places mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

District Magistrate Shafqaat Hamza, in a notification, said the Section-144 had been enforced to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) among the general public, following the advice of epidemiologists of DC COVID Nerve Center.

"Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases it becomes essential that the general public must use/ wear face mask while visiting public places in Islamabad Capital Territory," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Shafqaat Hamza said on his Twitter handle that anyone seen without a face mask would be arrested by the ICT Police. He also shared the notification along with his tweet.

Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases it becomes essential that the general public abide by the rules, the notification said.

