Wearing Face Mask Mandatory For Boarding BRT Buses

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has banned traveling in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses without wearing face mask and in wake of operation with 50% capacity increase in its fleet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has banned traveling in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses without wearing face mask and in wake of operation with 50% capacity increase in its fleet.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding implementation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

Besides, Director Transport, Fahad Ikram Qazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Shama Niamat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Trans Peshawar,, Deputy Director, Peshawar Bus Terminal, Kamran Ajmad and other administrative officers attended the meeting at large.

The meeting decided the cancellation of the route permits of those commuters' buses where drivers and commuters are not wearing facemasks and ensuring of the implementation of all Corona preventive measures including vaccination and SOPs in bus stations.

In this connection, the meeting was told that 80% public sector staffers of the bus stations have completed vaccination.

The Commissioner directed the ensuring of loading 50% commuters in public transport as directives of the provincial government and stern action against the violators.

He further directed the implementation of ban on traveling in BRT buses without masks in any circumstances and allowing no one to travel without wearing masks.

In this connection, Trans Peshawar to ensure up-loading only 50% commuters and increase in number of buses so the people could not face any hardship.

