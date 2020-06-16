Wearing face masks made mandatory in Sh. Benazirabad district

Wearing face mask has been made mandatory for all people throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad, in view of coronavirus pandemic, a notification in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Wearing face mask has been made mandatory for all people throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad, in view of coronavirus pandemic, a notification in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner on the directives of Home Department and Department of Health Sindh Government has issued order under the Sindh Epidemic Act 2014 Section 3 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

In this regard the public of District SBA has been informed to follow the precautionary measures issued by Sindh Government, which include wearing of face mask while coming out of their houses and maintaining social distancing while visiting places.

In case of non compliance action would be initiated against such people under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.