UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wearing Face Masks Made Mandatory In Sh. Benazirabad District

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:43 PM

Wearing face masks made mandatory in Sh. Benazirabad district

Wearing face mask has been made mandatory for all people throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad, in view of coronavirus pandemic, a notification in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Wearing face mask has been made mandatory for all people throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad, in view of coronavirus pandemic, a notification in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner on the directives of Home Department and Department of Health Sindh Government has issued order under the Sindh Epidemic Act 2014 Section 3 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

In this regard the public of District SBA has been informed to follow the precautionary measures issued by Sindh Government, which include wearing of face mask while coming out of their houses and maintaining social distancing while visiting places.

In case of non compliance action would be initiated against such people under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

30 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

45 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

46 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

55 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagra ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.