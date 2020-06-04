UrduPoint.com
Wearing Facemask Termed Compulsory In Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Arshad Khattak, under Act-144, ordered to make it mandatory for the people to wear safety facemask in public on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Arshad Khattak, under Act-144, ordered to make it mandatory for the people to wear safety facemask in public on Thursday.

According to notification shopkeepers and customers are bounded to wear facemask while the shopkeepers will also wear gloves and used sanitizer at their shops.

Likewise, the drivers of passenger vehicles including the passengers must wear facemask and strictly follow the SOPs. Only mechanics are exempted from wearing gloves during work.

The order further said that legal action would be initiated against the shopkeepers violating the directives and customers with no facemask shall be denied any shopping.

Violators of the directives would face fine and even imprisonment under Act PPC-188 and NDMA Act 2010, the notification said.

