Wearing mask imperative to contain COVID-19: DG health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Health Dr Hassan Orooj Friday said wearing mask was imperative to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the people belonging to rural areas were not adopting standard operating procedures such as; social distancing and wearing mask.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown concept which caused declined in number of deaths in Pakistan as compared to other countries.

The incumbent government had taken immediate measures to control the deadly virus, he added.