Wearing Mask Mandatory For Students, Teachers: KP Edu Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

KP Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said, schools will make sure that students coming from home must wear mask for protection from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said, schools will make sure that students coming from home must wear mask for protection from coronavirus.

He said teaching and non-teaching staff and administration of the schools will also ensure the use of masks.

According to the press release, Akbar Ayub Khan directed the officials of the education department to ensure water supply in all schools and also to have soap for washing children's hands.

He requested the parents not to send sick children to school and if any child was found sick in school or showed signs of corona, he would be sent home immediately and given a chance to rest completely.

The provincial minister said that anti-corona items could be procured from PTC fund, sports fund, and medical fund of schools.

He said that the staff of the health department would visit schools and conduct tests on the teaching and non-teaching staff and boys and girls for which a formal declaration has been issued by the education department in view of government orders.

