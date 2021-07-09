UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wearing Mask Mandatory In Travelling BRT

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:47 PM

Wearing mask mandatory in travelling BRT

The management of the Trans Peshawar has decided to make wearing of masks as mandatory in travelling BRT for the safety of the citizens, Spokesman Trans Peshawar told APP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The management of the Trans Peshawar has decided to make wearing of masks as mandatory in travelling BRT for the safety of the citizens, Spokesman Trans Peshawar told APP here on Friday.

He said, for ensuring safety to the citizens, the decision was taken to make wearing of masks mandatory in travelling BRT on different routes. He urged the citizens to wear masks taking care of themselves and others.

He said, no one will be allowed to travel in BRT without a mask.

He also advised the citizens to collaborate with BRT staff and take the corona virus seriously. He said the violations of Corona SOPS will result in fines as well as getting off the bus. BRT buses and stations are being sprayed on a daily basis, spokesman Trans Peshawar informed. The institution is fulfilling its responsibility and Citizens should also play their role in following the SOPs, he concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Biden Launches War on Lack of Competition in Ameri ..

1 minute ago

Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as 25th Governor of Ba ..

1 minute ago

Rain, wind thunderstorm likely in Kashmir, GB, Nor ..

2 minutes ago

France to start closing military bases in Mali by ..

2 minutes ago

Senegal, EU and US sign deal for new vaccine-produ ..

6 minutes ago

616,219 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.