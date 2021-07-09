Wearing mask mandatory in travelling BRT

The management of the Trans Peshawar has decided to make wearing of masks as mandatory in travelling BRT for the safety of the citizens, Spokesman Trans Peshawar told APP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The management of the Trans Peshawar has decided to make wearing of masks as mandatory in travelling BRT for the safety of the citizens, Spokesman Trans Peshawar told APP here on Friday.

He said, for ensuring safety to the citizens, the decision was taken to make wearing of masks mandatory in travelling BRT on different routes. He urged the citizens to wear masks taking care of themselves and others.

He said, no one will be allowed to travel in BRT without a mask.

He also advised the citizens to collaborate with BRT staff and take the corona virus seriously. He said the violations of Corona SOPS will result in fines as well as getting off the bus. BRT buses and stations are being sprayed on a daily basis, spokesman Trans Peshawar informed. The institution is fulfilling its responsibility and Citizens should also play their role in following the SOPs, he concluded.