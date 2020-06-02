UrduPoint.com
Wearing Mask Mandatory Under Section 144 In District: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:18 PM

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak on Tuesday said that the wearing masks as mandatory for those going to public places, shopkeepers and bargainers in the district under section 144 to control the spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, drivers and passengers in vehicles were required to wear masks under section 144. Shopkeepers would be required to wear masks and gloves while sanitizers would also be kept in shops. Only mechanics will be exempt from wearing gloves at work.

Strict action would be taken against the violators as per law, DC warned

