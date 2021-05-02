'Wearing masks compulsory during shopping at USC outlets': MD

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Umer Lodhi on Sunday warned that wearing face masks was compulsory for both buyers and sellers at all countrywide USC outlets while shopping to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The smooth supply of all essential kitchen items has been ensured at all countrywide Utility Stores outlets, under the Ramazan relief package 2021, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said that an effective monitoring system has been evolved to keep an eye on prices and quality of daily use items at USC outlets during Ramazan, adding that all possible measures would be taken to ensure that every penny of Ramazan Package should reach to the people.

He assured that all essential kitchen items of Ramazan relief package have been provided to most of Utility Stores across the country and there was no shortage of any items.

He expressed confidence that USC was expecting that the sales target for the month of Ramazan would easily be achieved as number of consumers were visiting USC outlets due to its discount on kitchen items.

He said so far no complaint of quality or shortage of items had been received at USC stores in the country.

The USC MD said every outlet has been provided sufficient stock of essential commodities including sugar as per their requirements, but demand of sugar increased as USC outlets were providing sugar at low rate as compared to open markets.

"There will not be a shortage of food items as the situation is under control and efforts are being made to further boost up supplies by the management", he added.

Replying to a question, he said to ensure a smooth supply of these items, inspection teams were also formed to monitor the supply on daily basis.