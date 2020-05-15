UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wearing Masks Mandatory At Public Places; Campaign Starts Across Media, NCOC Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:36 PM

Wearing masks mandatory at public places; campaign starts across media, NCOC told

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday emphasised that individual and society at large be informed and educated through a robust public awareness campaign for mobilizing the masses on wearing face masks as mandatory in public places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday emphasised that individual and society at large be informed and educated through a robust public awareness campaign for mobilizing the masses on wearing face masks as mandatory in public places.

The NCOC meeting headed by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the current status of testing capacity of the country per million, stocks of ventilators available and its future demand and capacity building of the health care professionals to cope with the pandemic at different tiers.

Earlier, the NCOC was told that a special documentary on the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was successfully launched and telecast on all media channels.

Awareness and correct usage about PPE is very important for safety and well being of those who are fighting COVID-19 in the front lines.

Keeping in view this important aspect, the NCOC through a joint effort of health ministry & health experts had already prepared guidelines/ SOPs basing on world best practices about wearing of PPE by different health care workers and those connected with them at various places.

These guidelines/ SOPs had already been issued and reached to all concerned.

In order to benefit from this, a special documentary was prepared depicting various PPE equipment to be used by various people while performing their duties during COVID-19.

The documentary aims at visually aiding and help doctors, paramedics, health care workers and other staff to wear various PPE equipment during various procedures.

This documentary will not only help doctors for their safety but will also contribute towards judicious utilisation and avoidance of unnecessary use of PPE thus economizing resources. Major areas include inpatient facilities, outpatient facilities, community / social , Labs / sampling places.

Asad Umar said that in a short span of time, the government has been able to reach out to people through Ehsaas Programme, relief to industrial sector and powers bills payment for small and medium enterprises.

"Over Rs100 billion have been distributed to more than 8 million beneficiaries through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief," he added.

Asad said Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had prepared Rs 50 billion project to benefit 3.5 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Rs 50 billion for agricultural relief package for farmers and Rs 50 billion were allocated for the health sector.

He mentioned that around 100,000 health professionals would get trained through a special programme for training on PPE use and 5000 ICU workers were also getting specialized training.

Related Topics

World Asad Umar Stocks Media All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU, Poland's PGNiG Not Supporting Nord Stream 2 AG ..

5 minutes ago

Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in Au ..

15 minutes ago

PSX gains 203 points to close at 34,008 points

7 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Japanese FM ..

1 minute ago

Aussies book out Sydney bars as virus measures eas ..

1 minute ago

Poland's liberals seek new presidential candidate

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.