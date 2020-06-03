Wearing masks mandatory for people in Public places in Dir Lower: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan advised the citizens, traders and people belonging to all schools of thought started showing responsibility on the orders of the district administration to wear masks in public places as consumers and traders were seen wearing masks in shopping malls

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan advised the citizens, traders and people belonging to all schools of thought started showing responsibility on the orders of the district administration to wear masks in public places as consumers and traders were seen wearing masks in shopping malls.

Talking to media men, he said it is good to wear masks in mosques and masks are being used by citizens when they go out of their houses. District administration teams are also monitoring the process at major intersections and volunteers are educating citizens about the use of masks. Children have to use masks when they go out on the streets.

The citizens should show responsibility to protect themselves and the District from Corona and to keep themselves safe and also to play their role in keeping your respective families others safe which is important, he added.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner has also directed the medical stores to ensure the availability of masks to ensure compliance with the orders, adding that any kind of hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated.

District administration teams also inspected various medical stores to ensure availability of masks in the markets and issued warnings to the store owners where masks were not available. Public transport, streets, malls as well as private and government offices.

The use of masks and hand sanitizers ensured the normal implementation of SOPs. People from various walks of life have described the move as a constructive and positive step towards the eradication of Corona.

It should be noted that the government has made it mandatory to use masks in all public places, including markets, public mandatory masks must be worn in places, masjids, public transport, alleys, roads and offices, while legal action has also been ordered against those who do not wear masks.