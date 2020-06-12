Wearing of mask made mandatory:DC

As the COVID-19 cases in the northern Sindh continuously on the rise, the District administration Sukkur has decided to tighten the preventive measures in public places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :As the COVID-19 cases in the northern Sindh continuously on the rise, the District administration Sukkur has decided to tighten the preventive measures in public places.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said wearing face masks has been made mandatory in all public places including crowded public places, mosque, bazaars, shopping malls and public transport.

Anyone who violates will be charged according to law. All the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates may impose fines on violators, he added.