Wearing Of Masks During Exercising, Walking Can Be Harmful For Health: Dr Ijaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Wearing of masks during exercising, walking can be harmful for health: Dr Ijaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Leading Cardiologist Dr Ijaz Ahmad Tuesday warned people especially those with respiratory or cadiovascular problems that they should avoid wearing of masks during exercising and walking as it can reduce supply of oxygen to their body.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Ijaz said patients with such disease should also consult their doctor for wearing the masks during their workouts.

Exercise, particularly running or jogging, increases the heart and breathing rate, and a mask can prevent sufficient oxygen from getting into any person's lungs. The lungs then work harder to get oxygen, which can cause dizziness, he added.

He said when a person goes for running or jogging in the park, he should make sure to be at distance of six feet away from others as it would reduce risk of getting infected.

There is also a possibility that excessive sweating can make the mask become wet more quickly which can lead to the growth of microorganisms, he said.

He urged public to wear cloth masks instead of using surgical masks whenever they leave their homes, especially when they do exercise.

People should not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp, he said.

"COVID-19 is a new virus disease. Currently there are limited data and information about the impact of underlying medical conditions, he said, adding, this time, people with Asthma, Liver disease, Smoking,Thalassemia, Hypertension or high blood pressure are at an increased risk of getting infected by this virus.

Dr Ijaz said if the symptoms of heat stroke or respiratory difficulties such as severe tiredness, very fast heart rate occurs then absolutely that person should take his mask off, sit down and try to cool him down.

Replying a to a question, he said Eid-ul Azha will bring a big chunk of animals that would enter the cities but most important thing is to create awareness among public on measures needed to avoid Covid-19.

People should not buy unhealthy sacrificial animals or animals with any type of ticks on the skin. People should remain at a distance of one meter from the sacrificial animals to avoid infection and children should not be allowed to hug an animal particularly if it is found sick or having ticks, he added.

