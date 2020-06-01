UrduPoint.com
Wearing Protective Mask Compulsory In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:09 PM

Owing to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan under Section 144 has made it compulsory for people to wear protective mask in public places of the district

A notification to this effect said, in the wake of current situation where a rapid raise has been witnessed in coronavirus cases in the district people were bounded to wear protective masks while going out of their homes.

Under the directives, shopkeepers were also bounded to wear masks, surgical gloves and place sanitizers at their shops.

The order further said that people's cooperation was of prime importance in this regard and those found violating the directives would sternly be dealt with.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

