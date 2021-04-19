UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wearing Two Fitted Masks May Double Protection Against Covid-19: Study

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Wearing two fitted masks may double protection against Covid-19: Study

Wearing two tightly-fitted face masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19, according to a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Wearing two tightly-fitted face masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, shows that the reason for the enhanced filtration is not so much adding layers of cloth, but eliminating any gaps or poor-fitting areas of a mask, Medical Daily reported.

"The medical procedure masks are designed to have very good filtration potential based on their material, but the way they fit our faces isn't perfect," said Emily Sickbert-Bennett, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the US, and lead author of the study.

To test the fitted filtration efficiency (FFE) of a range of masks, the team filled a 10-foot by 10-foot stainless-steel exposure chamber with small salt particle aerosols.

The researchers wore a combination of masks to test how effective they were at keeping particles out of their breathing space.

Each individual mask or layered mask combination was fitted with a metal sample port attached to tubing in the exposure chamber that measured the concentration of particles entering the breathing space underneath the researcher's mask.

A second tube measured the ambient concentration of particles in the chamber.

The researchers determined the FFE by measuring particle concentration in the breathing space underneath the mask compared to that in the chamber.

"We also had the researchers in the chamber undergo a series of range-of-motion activities to simulate the typical motions a person may do throughout their day -- bending at the waist, talking, and looking left, right, up and down," said Phillip Clapp from the UNC school of Medicine.

According to their findings, the baseline FFE of a mask differs from person to person, due to each individual's unique face and mask fit.

Generally, a procedure mask without altering the fit, is about 40-60 per cent effective at keeping COVID-19-sized particles out, the researchers said.

A cloth mask is about 40 per cent effective, they said.

"We've found that wearing two loosely fitted masks will not give you the filtration benefit that one, snug-fitting procedure mask will," Sickbert-Bennett said.

"And with the current data supporting how effective mask-wearing is at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the best kind of double-masking is when you and the person you are interacting with are each correctly wearing a very snug-fitting mask," she added.

Related Topics

Lead Chamber May From Best Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UK adds India to travel 'red list' after virus sur ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights experts slam British report attempting t ..

2 minutes ago

Govt making efforts for provision of relief to com ..

2 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg donates to fight against 'tragedy' ..

2 minutes ago

London Notified Ankara About Passage of Warship to ..

4 minutes ago

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to Donate $120,000 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.