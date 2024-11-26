Open Menu

Weather Change Causes Viral Infections In Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Weather change causes viral infections in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The number of patients with viral diseases like flu, chest infection and pneumonia has increased during the last one week.

The government and private hospitals and clinics witnessed a rush of patients especially infants and children.

According to the doctors, the current weather change is the cause of viral infections especially chest infection and fever in rural and urban parts of the interior of Sindh.

Most of the patients especially children contracted viral diseases like influenza, bronchitis, nasal allergy, asthma, soar throat, chest infection, pnemonia, dry cough and scabies.

Flu-related diseases have caught a large number of people particularly children and infants as patients with such diseases are seen in great numbers at the government as well as private hospitals.

Additional Medical Superintendent, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah while talking to APP said that common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia.

He stressed the need to take additional care of the health of children in winter.

He said that the parents should dress their children in warm clothes. “I also advise the parents not to overheat the children and just put sweaters and warm clothes as sometimes overheating is also not good for them.

He said that one of the basic causes of various diseases is that people do not know how to safeguard the children.

Dr Shah said if proper care was not taken, complications such as ear and sinus infections, pneumonia and high fever might occur.

Dr Shabana Solangi when contacted said that most of the patients came here from the slum areas and complained that they could not keep their children warm because of electricity and gas load shedding.

She said that severe cold and dry air may cause respiratory tract infections and as well trigger asthma among the people of all age groups.

“It is a need of the time to create awareness among the public regarding protection from infections,” she said.

A prominent health expert, Dr Shazia Khan said that the people should use green tea, coffee and tea to avoid viral infections.

She said that people should pay more attention to the kind of shoes they wear. Shoes should neither be too tight nor should they squeeze the toes; they should allow space for moving the toes but should not allow feet to be exposed to harsh weather.

We should also avoid high heels on a daily basis and restrict them to occasional use.

To avoid diseases, Dr Farhan Baloch suggest keeping the feet dry.

Diabetics must take special care of their feet and in case they notice anything unusual they must consult a good doctor as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding Weather Electricity Doctor Lead Khairpur May Influenza Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

1 hour ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

15 hours ago
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

15 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

15 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

15 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

15 hours ago
 Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanli ..

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan