Weather change causes viral infections in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The number of patients with viral diseases like flu, chest infection and pneumonia has increased during the last one week.

The government and private hospitals and clinics witnessed a rush of patients especially infants and children.

According to the doctors, the current weather change is the cause of viral infections especially chest infection and fever in rural and urban parts of the interior of Sindh.

Most of the patients especially children contracted viral diseases like influenza, bronchitis, nasal allergy, asthma, soar throat, chest infection, pnemonia, dry cough and scabies.

Flu-related diseases have caught a large number of people particularly children and infants as patients with such diseases are seen in great numbers at the government as well as private hospitals.

Additional Medical Superintendent, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah while talking to APP said that common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia.

He stressed the need to take additional care of the health of children in winter.

He said that the parents should dress their children in warm clothes. “I also advise the parents not to overheat the children and just put sweaters and warm clothes as sometimes overheating is also not good for them.

He said that one of the basic causes of various diseases is that people do not know how to safeguard the children.

Dr Shah said if proper care was not taken, complications such as ear and sinus infections, pneumonia and high fever might occur.

Dr Shabana Solangi when contacted said that most of the patients came here from the slum areas and complained that they could not keep their children warm because of electricity and gas load shedding.

She said that severe cold and dry air may cause respiratory tract infections and as well trigger asthma among the people of all age groups.

“It is a need of the time to create awareness among the public regarding protection from infections,” she said.

A prominent health expert, Dr Shazia Khan said that the people should use green tea, coffee and tea to avoid viral infections.

She said that people should pay more attention to the kind of shoes they wear. Shoes should neither be too tight nor should they squeeze the toes; they should allow space for moving the toes but should not allow feet to be exposed to harsh weather.

We should also avoid high heels on a daily basis and restrict them to occasional use.

To avoid diseases, Dr Farhan Baloch suggest keeping the feet dry.

Diabetics must take special care of their feet and in case they notice anything unusual they must consult a good doctor as soon as possible.