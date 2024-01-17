Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

Winter season is very difficult for asthmatic patients or those, who are suffering other respiratory problems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) winter season is very difficult for asthmatic patients or those, who are suffering other respiratory problems.

The winter is also known as the “flu season”, as eight out of ten asthma attacks in children, and four out of ten in adults being triggered by viral infections.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday Dr Zulfiqar Akound that the children with respiratory infections could face more problems as they had smaller airways and in the cold and dry weather, they could have difficulty in breathing.

He informed that since last one month, there have been at least many adults and children admitted with complaints of respiratory infections, especially those affected with bronchospasm, the abnormal contraction of the smooth muscle of the bronchi resulting in an acute narrowing and obstruction of the respiratory airway added.

He suggested that the persons who are habitual of smoking must restrain themselves from this practice, avoid polluted air, fireplaces and wood stoves as this can trigger asthma symptoms. The gas fireplaces and stoves should also be checked and serviced regularly to prevent gas leakage, which can also trigger asthma, he added.

He said that the nose and airways also trap large particles including dust, pollen, molds and bacteria and chemicals like smoke, sprays and body odors, which could cause serious injury to the lungs.

Each individual suffers different level of severity, Dr. Zulfiqar said and added that however, all asthmatic patients do enjoy a reversal of symptoms until something triggers the next episode and the inflammation of the airways is the common finding in all asthmatic patients.

The recent studies indicate that this inflammation is virtually always causative in the asthmatic condition, he said and added that allergy, viral respiratory infections and airborne irritants among others produce this inflammation.

Dr. Zulfiqar Akound said that weather and the environment plays important role in asthma attacks adding that according to the research, in many cases the dry air, stormy weather, thunderstorms, pollen grains can all act as the trigger for asthma conditions.

Some weather situations like extremely hot or cold temperatures, changes in barometric pressure or humidity, air quality and wind can trigger in asthma patients, he said and added that that the winter season is the time to be careful if patients are suffering from asthma.

He said that in wintertime make sure patients wearing gloves, scarves and whatever else asthma patients can to keep warm.

He suggested the asthmatic patients to carry out influenza vaccine as it could help them in protecting asthmatic or other respiratory attacks during the winter seasons and the cold weather.

APP/mwq