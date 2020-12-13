Weather expert urges transporters to use fog lights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Weather Expert on Sunday urged that the motorists should avoid unnecessary travel in the prevailing foggy conditions and warned drivers to take extra safety precautions during morning and evening due to dense fog and low visibility.

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Khalid Malik talking to ptv news said road accidents were reported in Punjab due to low visibility following negligence of drivers to ignore fog lights caution.

He said after recent rain, fog was disturbing the early morning domestic and international flights, rail services and vehicular movement on motorway, adding, cold and foggy conditions were likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, in a bid to remain safe during the spell of dense fog, traffic police issued travel advisory for road users and warned motorists to use fog-lamps and advised people to go out only if it was extremely necessary, he mentioned.

It was very important for drivers to keep a safe distance with other vehicles, use headlights on low beam or fog lights, and to avoid using hazard warning lights unless they have completely stopped or are driving extremely slowly.

Dr Khalid said motorists needed to remain alert and vigilant of their surroundings especially in areas where construction was undergoing which might result in unexpected changes to road layouts.

He also advised that the implementing of monitoring and advanced information system would be cost-effective and safer for railways and roadways.

He said in the wake of Covid-19 when the world is fighting against the pandemic, it was also high time to control the smog on emergency basis.

The PDM expert also advised citizen to avoid setting garbage on fire and plant maximum trees to reduce smoke intensity.