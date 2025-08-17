Weather experts appeal to public to take PMD forecasts seriously, stay prepared

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Weather experts Sunday issued a strong appeal to the public to take all weather forecasts and warnings seriously amid the ongoing intense monsoon spell affecting Pakistan urging citizens to remain vigilant and follow official advisories to minimize risks posed by heavy rains and flooding.

During Radio Pakistan’s Current Affairs program, meteorologists highlighted the seriousness of the monsoon situation and the need for enhanced preparedness.

They emphasized that both the public and tourists must take all weather advisories seriously to ensure their safety.

They warned that ignoring these warnings, especially in vulnerable areas like mountainous regions and flood-prone zones, could lead to fatal consequences.

Staying informed and adhering to official guidance is crucial to minimize risks during the ongoing severe monsoon season, experts added.

DG PMD Sahibzad Khan, a leading meteorologist, stated that the monsoon rains will continue throughout August with increasing intensity, leading to likely flooding in rivers.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast torrential rains months in advance and had recently warned of massive rainfall in mountainous regions.

However, he expressed concern that these forecasts are often overlooked by relevant authorities.

“We provide advanced, impact-based forecasts, including warnings about potential cloudbursts based on temperature and humidity data, but unfortunately, these warnings are rarely fully heeded,” he added.

Meteorologist Ahmad Kamal also discussed the preparations made each year based on weather forecasts to counter monsoon impacts.

“This year, we have seen unprecedented torrential rains and flash floods, signaling the need for extraordinary measures moving forward,” he said.

He called for Federal institutions to increase their activity in response to the growing challenges posed by climate change, noting that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by it.

Kamal also highlighted the increasing risk of glacier bursts due to rising temperatures in mountainous areas and stressed the importance of preparing for such future scenarios.

He further noted that the Pakistan Meteorological Department is upgrading its capabilities with modern technologies.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad addressed the challenges posed by sudden natural calamities like cloudbursts.

“While early warning systems for rains and floods are generally effective, natural disasters remain unpredictable,” he said.

He pointed out the significant rise in the frequency and intensity of torrential rains and cloudbursts this year, which has made the situation more severe.

Dr. Ahmad also emphasized the limited time available for rescue operations and the tendency of tourists and locals to ignore safety instructions, often becoming victims themselves.

He acknowledged that even developed countries struggle to manage the sudden devastation caused by cloudbursts. Lastly, he called for improved water conservation measures to capture and utilize rainwater for daily needs.