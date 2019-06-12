UrduPoint.com
Weather Improves In Taunton

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Weather improves in Taunton

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) ::Though fear of rain looms large with mercury oscillating with every hour, weather in Taunton improved a great deal as rain stayed away after pouring down the whole night over the city where Pakistan and Australia are to play fourth match of their cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament tomorrow.

According to weather pundits on Tuesday, it would rain during the night but the skies would clear in the morning with few scattered showers expected in the afternoon at 4 pm.

As per the current weather updates, overcast skies are the forecast for the day but a full match is expected between Pakistan and Australia in Taunton.

