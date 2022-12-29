Weather in city turns cold after light rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The weather turned cold as Bahawalpur city received light rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy and very cold weather with chances of light rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 20C and the lowest minimum 07C were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy and very cold weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.