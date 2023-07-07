Open Menu

Weather In Hyderabad ,surroundings Turns Pleasant After Rain

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant after rain

Weather in Hyderabad and surrounding areas turned pleasant on Friday following heavy downpours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Weather in Hyderabad and surrounding areas turned pleasant on Friday following heavy downpours.

However, the strong winds and rainfall led to power outages in many areas, leaving citizens struggling without electricity.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain and strong winds resulted in a drop in temperatures, creating a refreshing atmosphere in Hyderabad and other areas.

The rainfall, which started around 5:00 p.m. and lasted for one hour brought down the mercury.

