Open Menu

Weather In KP Cold, Fog Reigns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

The weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very cold, fog reigns as severe cold has been going on for the last three days across the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very cold, fog reigns as severe cold has been going on for the last three days across the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Saturday.

He said 4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Peshawar and Kalam was minus four degrees Celsius and the temperature would decrease by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The official also predicted intermittent snowfall forecast on the mountains in the upper districts of the province.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected o ..

Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected office bearers

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatme ..

Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatment facilities

10 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

12 seconds ago
 Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli ..

Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli' inauguration

14 seconds ago
 Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continu ..

Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continued

15 seconds ago
Mardan, Peshawar, Bannu, Peshawar Academy record w ..

Mardan, Peshawar, Bannu, Peshawar Academy record win in Pak Army Inter-Region Vo ..

17 seconds ago
 Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training ..

Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training scholarship 2024

2 seconds ago
 Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 ..

Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 days of January

4 seconds ago
 CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

5 seconds ago
 PPP submits comments to SC in Z. A. Bhutto referen ..

PPP submits comments to SC in Z. A. Bhutto reference

7 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles deaths

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan