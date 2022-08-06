Weather in KP likely hot, partly cloudy in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The weather is likely to be hot and partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meteorological Department official said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The weather is likely to be hot and partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meteorological Department official said here on Saturday.

Mountainous areas of Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Kohistan would likely to recieve rain, an official of the met office said.

There will be rains with thunder and strong winds at some places in Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar and Tank, he added.

He said the temperature of Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar was recorded 40 and 36 degrees respectively during the last 24 hours.