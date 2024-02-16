Open Menu

Weather In KP Likely To Be Cold, Partly Cloudy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Weather in KP likely to be cold, partly cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The weather is clear in Peshawar while in the upper districts of the province, it is likely to be very cold and partly cloudy, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

The official also predicted that the forecast of rain in the upper districts of the province and snowfall on the mountains in the evening hours with minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 degree Celsius.

He said the chance of rising to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius the humidity ratio in the air up to 44% recorded while rains, strong winds and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to start from February 18.

PDMA has issued a new notification to all district administrations to stay alert and there is a risk of landslides due to snowfall and rains in the upper districts of the province. Rains and snowfall are likely to continue intermittently till February 20, the official of the Met Office said.

