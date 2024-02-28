Open Menu

Weather In KP Likely To Remain Cloudy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) It is likely to remain cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department told APP here on Wednesday.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, and Dera Ismail Khan are likely to experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers, the official added.

There is a possibility of snowfall on the hills and hailstorms in some places, the official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

The weather in the upper districts of the province is forecast to be very cold and partly cloudy and the minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the chance of rising to a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius and humidity ratio in air up to 65% recorded.

The lowest temperature in the province has been recorded in Malam Jabba at minus 4 degrees Celsius, the official disclosed.

APP/ijz/1420

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Dir Kohistan Shangla

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

50 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

1 hour ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

2 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

15 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan