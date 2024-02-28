Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) It is likely to remain cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department told APP here on Wednesday.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, and Dera Ismail Khan are likely to experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers, the official added.

There is a possibility of snowfall on the hills and hailstorms in some places, the official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

The weather in the upper districts of the province is forecast to be very cold and partly cloudy and the minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the chance of rising to a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius and humidity ratio in air up to 65% recorded.

The lowest temperature in the province has been recorded in Malam Jabba at minus 4 degrees Celsius, the official disclosed.

