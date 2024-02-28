Weather In KP Likely To Remain Cloudy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) It is likely to remain cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department told APP here on Wednesday.
Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, and Dera Ismail Khan are likely to experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers, the official added.
There is a possibility of snowfall on the hills and hailstorms in some places, the official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.
The weather in the upper districts of the province is forecast to be very cold and partly cloudy and the minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 degrees Celsius, the official said.
He said the chance of rising to a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius and humidity ratio in air up to 65% recorded.
The lowest temperature in the province has been recorded in Malam Jabba at minus 4 degrees Celsius, the official disclosed.
APP/ijz/1420
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized1 minute ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation2 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of clean drinking water schemes in Dera, Tank stressed2 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah visits Urdu Science Board, reviews literary activities2 minutes ago
-
FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality education7 minutes ago
-
115 members take oath of KP Assembly12 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential items reviews in a view of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak12 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather predicts across northern Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Truck, motorcycle collision results in one fatality22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at GCT Dera22 minutes ago