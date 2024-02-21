Weather in KP to be cold, partly cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to be cold and partly cloudy and will remain very cold in the upper regions of the province, the official of the Meteorological Department said here Wednesday.

Chance of rain with thunder and wind in Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Karam and snowfall on mountains, the official of the Meteorological Department said. He said yesterday, there was rain in most of the districts and snow on the mountains.

Highest rainfall in Charat 78 mm recorded, 56 mm of rain fell in Dir, 40 mm rain in Mingora, Swat,

Parachinar 37 mm, Kalam 36 mm and Patan 34 mm rain, Kakul 33 mm, Balakot 32 mm and Malam Jabba received 27 mm of rain with 16 inches of snowfall in Kalam, 12 inches of snowfall in Drosh, Chitral and Malam Jabba received 8 inches of snow, 2 inch snowfall recorded in Dir, the official in Meteorological Department said.

Peshawar minimum temperature 6 degrees Celsius recorded and in Kalam, the mercury has dropped below freezing, the temperature is minus 8 degree Celsius, Malam Jabba minus 5, Dir and Drosh minus 2 degrees Celsius recorded, the official said.