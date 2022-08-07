Weather in KP to be hot, partly cloudy: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :During the next 24 hours, the weather is likely to remain hot and partly cloudy in most of the districts, the official of the met office reported here on Sunday.

He said, rain is expected at some places in Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Malakand and Hazara divisions while chance of rain with thunder in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat and Bannu and rain is also forecast in Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan.

He said, during the last 24 hours, 13 mm of rain was recorded in Buner with the lowest temperature in the province on Sunday was recorded at 12 degree Celsius in Parachinar.