Weather in KP to remain cold, cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The weather is likely to remain cold and cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Department of Meteorology said here Saturday.

"There is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu and that is way the Peshawar Motorway MI was closed down due to heavy fog in order to avoid any untoward incident," an official of the Meteorological Department said.

"The mercury in Kalam has dropped below freezing, he disclosed. The temperature in Kalam is minus 5 degrees centigrade recorded and the minimum temperature in Peshawar is 3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 91 degrees Celsius," the official said.

He said, the maximum temperature is in other districts including Dir minus 3, Chitral minus 1, Parachinar zero, Malam Jabba 1 and Takhtbhai 2 Celsius temperature recorded.