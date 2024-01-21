Open Menu

Weather In KP To Remain Cold, Partly Cloudy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Weather will remain cold and partly cloudy in most districts of the province, the Meteorological Department said here on Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Lucky Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, Meteorological Department officials said. The plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain under heavy fog for the next few days, the Meteorological Department has advised the citizens to be careful.

The temperature will remain below normal in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy fog. The current temperature in Peshawar is a record 6 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department officials said.

It may rise to more than 12 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said. The humidity ratio in the air is 79 per cent recorded and during the last 24 hours, the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained in the grip of heavy fog, said the Meteorological Department.

On Sunday the minimum temperature is minus 2 degrees Celsius in Chitral, minus 3 degrees Celsius in Dir, 1 degree Celsius in Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, 2 degrees Celsius in Bannu, 3 degrees Celsius in Dera Ismail Khan and 2 degrees Celsius in Abbottabad, said the official of the Meteorological Department. Snowfall continues on the hills in the upper areas, said the official.

