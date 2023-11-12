Open Menu

Weather Is Likely To Remain Dry & Cold In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Weather is likely to remain dry & cold in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The weather is likely to remain dry and cold in most districts of the province, Meteorological Department officials told media men here on Sunday.

They predicted fog in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and Bannu districts and heavy fog in the city and its surroundings in Peshawar as well.

The minimum temperature in the city will be 11 degrees and maximum 25 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

The lowest temperature recorded in Kalam is minus one centigrade, 3 degrees in Malam Jabba, 4 degrees in Kakol and 5 degrees in Chitral, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Swabi Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

12 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

12 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

12 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

12 hours ago
Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

12 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

12 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

12 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

12 hours ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan