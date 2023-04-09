Close
Weather Likely To Remain Hot, Dry In KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Weather likely to remain hot, dry in KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most of the districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

However, he said, chance of rain with strong winds and thunder at some places in Khyber and Kurram districts.

He said, the lowest temperature in the province is zero in Kalam, mercury is 3 degrees Celsius and Malam Jabba recorded four degrees Celsius.

The official of the Meteorological Department said that Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius with Chitral 6, Saidu Sharif 8, Dir Upper 7 and Dera Ismail Khan recorded 18 degrees Celsius.

