Weather Likely To Remain Hot, Dry In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, rain is likely at a few places in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Leh Nurpur Thal and Dera Ghazi Khan. The water flow in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is at the normal level. The flow of water in river Indus Chenab Ravi Jhelum and Sutlej is at the normal level. Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Hill torrents are also normal.
The water level in Mangala Dam is 84%, Tarbela Dam is 100%. There is no risk of flooding in the rivers of Punjab.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali said that PDMA and related institutions are on alert in view of the instructions of the chief minister. All resources are being used to protect the citizens, he added.
The public is requested to take precautionary measures during monsoon rains. In case of an emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129, he added.
