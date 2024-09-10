Open Menu

Weather Likely To Remain Hot, Dry In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Weather likely to remain hot, dry in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, rain is likely at a few places in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Leh Nurpur Thal and Dera Ghazi Khan. The water flow in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is at the normal level. The flow of water in river Indus Chenab Ravi Jhelum and Sutlej is at the normal level. Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Hill torrents are also normal.

The water level in Mangala Dam is 84%, Tarbela Dam is 100%. There is no risk of flooding in the rivers of Punjab.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali said that PDMA and related institutions are on alert in view of the instructions of the chief minister. All resources are being used to protect the citizens, he added.

The public is requested to take precautionary measures during monsoon rains. In case of an emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Punjab Water Murree Dam Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Attock All Rains

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 hour ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 hour ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

3 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

4 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

5 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan