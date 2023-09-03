Open Menu

Weather Likely To Remain Hot, Humid In Most Districts Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Weather likely to remain hot, humid in most districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Meteorological Department Sunday predicted that weather was likely to remain hot and humid in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"Rain is likely in Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Shangla, Swat and Kohistan, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Rain is also expected in Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, and Buner, an official said.

"Heavy winds and thundershowers are likely to occur at some places in Mardan, Swabi, Khyber and Karam." "There is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, and Karak," he added.

"The minimum and maximum temperature in Peshawar is likely to increase to 27�C and the maximum to 38�C," the official added.

