Weather, Ramazan Causing Low Turnout In NA-249 By-election: MPA Sidra

Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the provincial assembly, Sindh Sidra Imran Thursday said the extreme hot weather and holy month of Ramazan were the main factors of low turnout of voters in NA-249 bye-election.

Talking to APP, she said the turnout of voters had gradually started improving as it was a bit low in the morning time.

She said the number of voters would definitely increase between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. when the temperature would go down in the megalopolis.

Sidra expressed the hope that the PTI would regain its seat.

More Stories From Pakistan

