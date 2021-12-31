UrduPoint.com

Weather Remained Cloudy In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 AM

Weather remained cloudy in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather in southern parts while cold and dry weather prevailed in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.

5 degrees centigrade and -7.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rainy may occur in Chaghi, Panjgur, Kech, Surab, Mastung, Quetta, Nushki, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah and Ziarat districts with chances of light snowfall in hilly areas.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Pishin Mastung Nushki Ziarat Panjgur Surab May

Recent Stories

SME sector could spread its wings to global market ..

SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chi ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Revi ..

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russi ..

Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russian Troops Buildup Near Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase ..

Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

11 minutes ago
 Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, ..

Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, says Nadeem Qureshi

11 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution ..

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution transformers

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.