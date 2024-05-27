Weather Remains Very Hot In Sukkur Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The weather remained hot and dry in Sukkur as temperature reached 49.2 Celsius on Monday.
The Local Meteorological Department has predicted that mercury is continuously increasing with every passing day and Met office forecasts dry and hot weather on Tuesday across the Sukkur division where citizens urged to remain indoors to prevent heatstroke.
Besides, district administrations have already established heatwave counters in all hospitals and different public places, and instructions have been given to ensure the availability of medicines to prevent heat stroke.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi, DG PHA visit various parks to inspect facilities37 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of student’s rape in Wazirabad40 seconds ago
-
Railways penalize around 93 officials on corruption charges42 seconds ago
-
Bani police arrest three robbers46 seconds ago
-
Heatwave affects normal life in Metropolis21 minutes ago
-
Valuation Table for year 2024-25 discussed at Revenue officials meeting31 minutes ago
-
Teachers provide professional training to students:DC Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Shrimp farming workshop concludes31 minutes ago
-
Famous film actress Rani remembered on death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Finance Minister Aurangzeb40 minutes ago
-
IG Police Punjab visit Safe City Faisalabad51 minutes ago
-
No death reported in Mujahid colony incident,DPO51 minutes ago