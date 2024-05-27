Weather remains very hot in Sukkur division

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The weather remained hot and dry in Sukkur as temperature reached 49.2 Celsius on Monday.

The Local Meteorological Department has predicted that mercury is continuously increasing with every passing day and Met office forecasts dry and hot weather on Tuesday across the Sukkur division where citizens urged to remain indoors to prevent heatstroke.

Besides, district administrations have already established heatwave counters in all hospitals and different public places, and instructions have been given to ensure the availability of medicines to prevent heat stroke.