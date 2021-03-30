UrduPoint.com
Weather Resilient Portrait Of Quaid Installed At Islamabad Expressway

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a weather resilient and colorful portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at a mound along the Islamabad Expressway.

The new portrait completed at a cost of over Rs 50 million, giving the founding father's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has inaugurated the portrait the other day. The previously installed portrait was collapsed last year in August due to windstorm.

According to an official of the CDA, the new one was designed by a renowned designer Jamal Shah. It was capable of competing with the harsh weather, he added, while pointing out its 50 feet length and 60 feet width.

Meanwhile, the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad seemed jubilant over re-erection of the Qauid's portrait as many flocked the Expressway to have selfies.

Talking to APP, Zahid Khan, a resident of Police Foundation, who travels at the Islamabad Expressway daily, said the portrait was quite beautiful and better than previous one.

He said such initiatives were imperative to restore the beauty of Federal Capital. It would also have good impact of on the people of other provinces, coming to Islamabad for various purposes, he added.

He, however, took exception to the cost of portrait, saying "Over Rs 50 million cost for this initiative is very high."\395

