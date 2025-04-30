Weather System Brings Hope For Heat-weary People; Rain Predicted From May 1 To 4
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a much-needed respite from the ongoing heatwave, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast the arrival of a rain-producing weather system in the country that would bring widespread rainfall across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 1 to May 4.
According to the Met Office, intermittent rainfall, with possibilities of thunderstorms would begin on Thursday in districts including Peshawar, Chitral, Swat, and Bajaur.
The rainfall is expected to extend to Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.
This rainy spell would persist until Saturday, May 4, offering temporary relief from soaring temperatures.
In preparation for potential weather-related disruptions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued advisories to all district administrations.
Authorities had been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure readiness to respond to any emergencies arising due to the rainfall.
