Open Menu

Weather System Brings Hope For Heat-weary People; Rain Predicted From May 1 To 4

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Weather system brings hope for heat-weary people; rain predicted from May 1 to 4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a much-needed respite from the ongoing heatwave, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast the arrival of a rain-producing weather system in the country that would bring widespread rainfall across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 1 to May 4.

According to the Met Office, intermittent rainfall, with possibilities of thunderstorms would begin on Thursday in districts including Peshawar, Chitral, Swat, and Bajaur.

The rainfall is expected to extend to Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

This rainy spell would persist until Saturday, May 4, offering temporary relief from soaring temperatures.

In preparation for potential weather-related disruptions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued advisories to all district administrations.

Authorities had been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure readiness to respond to any emergencies arising due to the rainfall.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

18 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

18 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

18 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

19 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

19 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

19 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

20 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan